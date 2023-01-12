US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 46.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

NYSE:AEE opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.