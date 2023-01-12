US Bancorp DE Sells 32,977 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,977 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.24% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $107.89. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $116.56.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

