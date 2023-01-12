US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in United Rentals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in United Rentals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 47.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:URI opened at $383.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.34. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $388.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.