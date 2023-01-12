Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.9 %

MOS opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $2,911,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Mosaic by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.