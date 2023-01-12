US Bancorp DE Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Nucor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.56. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

