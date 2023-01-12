US Bancorp DE Buys 1,249 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $166.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $182.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average of $158.99.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
