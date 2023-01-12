Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Daqo New Energy worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

