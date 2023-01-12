2,800 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Teramo Advisors LLC

Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.2% of Teramo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

