Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

