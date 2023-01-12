Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $200.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

