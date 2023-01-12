Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ANSYS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.4% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.64.

ANSYS Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $252.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $373.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.