Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE FMC opened at $131.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

