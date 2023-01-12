Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 357 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

