Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

