Keybank National Association OH Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 605,366 shares of company stock worth $2,524,531. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

