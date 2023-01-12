Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

AMETEK stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $146.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

