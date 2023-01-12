Synovus Financial Corp Sells 540 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Simon Property Group by 725.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $164.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.