Comerica Bank Increases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Littelfuse by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,962,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 583.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after buying an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $18,042,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 30.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,775,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $243.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $311.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

