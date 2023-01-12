Comerica Bank Purchases 22,445 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 35,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.