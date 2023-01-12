Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $74.65 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.