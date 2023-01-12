Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $306.09 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.