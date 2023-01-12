Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 66.37% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

