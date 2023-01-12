Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.87 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

