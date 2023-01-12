Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Argus increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

