Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.73 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,515 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,447 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $214.53 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

About ResMed



ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

