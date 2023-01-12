Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BA opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.88.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

