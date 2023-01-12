Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,943 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 438.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $38,113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ONEOK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after buying an additional 607,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.