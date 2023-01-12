Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after acquiring an additional 224,333 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,140 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after acquiring an additional 152,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $235.48 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

