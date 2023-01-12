Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after buying an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 564.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,869,000 after buying an additional 664,198 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $158.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

