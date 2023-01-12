Comerica Bank Buys New Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $277,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,619.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $277,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,619.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,677,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $7,881,628. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCOR stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.54. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

