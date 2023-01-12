TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $673.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $694.78.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

