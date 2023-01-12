Comerica Bank Buys 4,822 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 410.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 457.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

