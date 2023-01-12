Comerica Bank Sells 4,011 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,093 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,794 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock worth $515,552. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.