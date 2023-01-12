Comerica Bank Acquires 17,762 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 509,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,810,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,551,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 526,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.23 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

