National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE:NHI opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.30%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

