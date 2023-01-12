Comerica Bank Buys 1,807 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,109 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of F5 worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of F5 by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $386,411.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,521 shares of company stock worth $3,747,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $245.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.15.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.