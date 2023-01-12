Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $30,000 in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 373.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 88,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,755 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

JMOM opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

