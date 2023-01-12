Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $238.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 114.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.