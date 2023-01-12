Comerica Bank Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,617,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $179.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $193.92.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

