Comerica Bank Acquires 87 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,830 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,050.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $168.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.57. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $232.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.