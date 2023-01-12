Comerica Bank Acquires 2,708 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Arista Networks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,643. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.