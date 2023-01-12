Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Price Performance

FCPI opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

