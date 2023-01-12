Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH opened at $135.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $125.73 and a 52-week high of $170.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.