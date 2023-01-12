Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

