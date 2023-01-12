Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $30,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $211.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $270.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

