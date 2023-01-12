Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $190.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $204.27.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.