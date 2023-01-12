Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $27,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 132,583 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

