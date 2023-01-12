Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $26,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,233,000 after purchasing an additional 497,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,818,000 after purchasing an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $290,468,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $55.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $68.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

