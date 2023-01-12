156 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $282.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.