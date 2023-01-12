Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

